Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Receives $161.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Evercore upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

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Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $114.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $96.43 and a 1-year high of $160.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.86 and its 200-day moving average is $134.45.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 18.26%.Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.040 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.420 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,158,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,147,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,925,064,000 after buying an additional 1,713,216 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 424.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $240,956,000 after buying an additional 1,652,244 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 132.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,354,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,807,000 after buying an additional 1,340,161 shares during the period. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 74.3% in the second quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,397,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,967,000 after buying an additional 1,021,865 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

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Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company’s product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett?Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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