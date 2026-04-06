Contrasting Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) and CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report) and CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Gyrodyne and CBRE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gyrodyne N/A N/A N/A CBRE Group 2.85% 21.75% 6.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gyrodyne and CBRE Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gyrodyne 0 0 0 0 0.00 CBRE Group 0 1 7 0 2.88

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CBRE Group has a consensus price target of $179.86, suggesting a potential upside of 32.10%. Given CBRE Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CBRE Group is more favorable than Gyrodyne .

71.4% of Gyrodyne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of CBRE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Gyrodyne shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of CBRE Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gyrodyne and CBRE Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gyrodyne N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CBRE Group $40.55 billion 0.99 $1.16 billion $3.86 35.27

CBRE Group has higher revenue and earnings than Gyrodyne .

Volatility & Risk

Gyrodyne has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBRE Group has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CBRE Group beats Gyrodyne on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gyrodyne

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Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements. Gyrodyne also owns a medical office park in Cortlandt Manor, New York which is also the subject of a subdivision application. Gyrodyne's common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol GYRO.

About CBRE Group

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CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting. The Global Workplace Solutions segment provides facilities management, including day-to-day management of client-occupied space, headquarters, regional offices, administrative offices, data centers and other critical facilities, manufacturing and laboratory facilities, and distribution facilities and retail space; and project management services comprising building consulting, program, and project and cost management services under the Turner & Townsend brand name. The Real Estate Investments segment offers investment management services under the CBRE Investment Management brand to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors; and development services, such as real estate development and investment activities under the Trammell Crow Company and Telford Homes brands to users and investors in commercial real estate, and for their own account. CBRE Group, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

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