AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX) vs. iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Profitability

This table compares AppTech Payments and iCoreConnect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppTech Payments -3,119.45% -398.98% -153.45% iCoreConnect -263.12% -1,451.73% -171.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.2% of AppTech Payments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of iCoreConnect shares are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of AppTech Payments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.4% of iCoreConnect shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AppTech Payments and iCoreConnect”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppTech Payments $276,000.00 69.52 -$18.51 million ($0.23) -2.09 iCoreConnect $11.05 million 0.00 -$15.55 million ($44.40) 0.00

iCoreConnect has higher revenue and earnings than AppTech Payments. AppTech Payments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iCoreConnect, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

AppTech Payments has a beta of -0.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCoreConnect has a beta of 33.29, meaning that its stock price is 3,229% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

iCoreConnect beats AppTech Payments on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppTech Payments

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AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer processing payments for credit and debit cards through point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs. The company also offers integrated solutions for frictionless digital and mobile payment acceptance, as well as multi-use case, multi-channel, API-driven, and account-based issuer processing for card, digital tokens, and payment transfer transaction services; hosted ecommerce checkout, a flexible payment gateway; and text payment technology, alternative payment methods (APMs), and contactless payments. In addition, it provides FinZeo, a fintech platform. The company was formerly known as AppTech Corp. AppTech Payments Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About iCoreConnect

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iCoreConnect Inc., a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company’s products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution. It also offers iCoreExchange, a SaaS email solution that allows doctors to send and receive secure email with attachments to and from other healthcare professionals; iCoreCloud, ability to backup their on-premise servers and computers to the cloud; iCoreClaims, for processing and managing claims submitted by policyholders or dental care providers; iCorePay, a patient payment processing solutions for payment and revenue cycle tracking; iCoreSecure, secure SaaS solution that solves privacy concerns in the insurance, real estate, financial and many other industry sectors; and iCoreIT, an IT managed services. The company was formerly known as iMedicor, Inc. and changed its name to iCoreConnect Inc. in June 2017. iCoreConnect Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Ocoee, Florida.

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