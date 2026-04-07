Reviewing Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) and Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) and Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.5% of Baldwin Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of Security National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Baldwin Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Security National Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Baldwin Insurance Group has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security National Financial has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baldwin Insurance Group -2.25% 12.60% 3.63% Security National Financial 9.33% 8.71% 2.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Baldwin Insurance Group and Security National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Baldwin Insurance Group and Security National Financial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baldwin Insurance Group $1.49 billion 2.12 -$33.81 million ($0.49) -45.16 Security National Financial $344.59 million 0.72 $32.15 million $1.26 7.62

Security National Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Baldwin Insurance Group. Baldwin Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Security National Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Baldwin Insurance Group and Security National Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baldwin Insurance Group 2 4 2 1 2.22 Security National Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Baldwin Insurance Group currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.56%. Given Baldwin Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Baldwin Insurance Group is more favorable than Security National Financial.

Summary

Baldwin Insurance Group beats Security National Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baldwin Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families. The Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions segment offers Future platform, that manufactures technology-enabled insurance products suite comprises personal, commercial, and specialty lines; specialty wholesale broker business that delivers professionals, individuals, and niche industry businesses; and reinsurance brokerage services. The Mainstreet Insurance Solutions segment provides personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in communities. The company was formerly known as BRP Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. in May 2024. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Security National Financial

(Get Free Report)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in Utah; one cemetery in California; and four mortuaries and one cemetery in New Mexico. This segment also offers plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, urns, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgages segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and builders, as well as directly with consumers. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.