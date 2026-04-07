Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Trading 0.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.40 and last traded at C$6.40. Approximately 6,090 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 118,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.37.

Robex Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.34.

Robex Resources Company Profile

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Robex Resources Inc operates as a gold production and development company in West Africa. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali; and the Kiniero Project in Guinea. It also holds five exploration permits, including Mininko, Kamasso, Gladié, Sanoula, and Diangouté in Mali. Robex Resources Inc was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Québec, Canada.

Further Reading

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