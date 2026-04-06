Financial Survey: Halliburton (HAL) & Its Competitors

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) is one of 42 public companies in the “OIL – FIELD SVCS” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Halliburton to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Halliburton pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Halliburton pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “OIL – FIELD SVCS” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 44.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Halliburton has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Halliburton lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Halliburton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of shares of all “OIL – FIELD SVCS” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Halliburton shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “OIL – FIELD SVCS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halliburton 0 7 15 1 2.74 Halliburton Competitors 325 1974 3192 121 2.55

This is a summary of recent ratings for Halliburton and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Halliburton currently has a consensus price target of $36.05, indicating a potential downside of 4.70%. As a group, “OIL – FIELD SVCS” companies have a potential downside of 1.10%. Given Halliburton’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Halliburton has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Halliburton and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halliburton 5.78% 19.77% 8.18% Halliburton Competitors 3.77% 3.13% 1.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Halliburton and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Halliburton $22.18 billion $1.28 billion 25.05 Halliburton Competitors $4.81 billion $355.03 million 87.66

Halliburton has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Halliburton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Halliburton has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halliburton’s competitors have a beta of 2.96, meaning that their average stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Halliburton beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems. This segment also provides electrical submersible pumps, as well as artificial lift services; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning; and specialty chemicals and services. The Drilling and Evaluation segment offers drilling fluid systems, performance additives, completion fluids, solids control, specialized testing equipment, and waste management services; drilling systems and services; wireline and perforating services consists of open-hole logging, and cased-hole and slickline; and drill bits and services comprising roller cone rock bits, fixed cutter bits, hole enlargement, and related downhole tools and services, as well as coring equipment and services. This segment also provides cloud based digital services and artificial intelligence solutions on an open architecture for subsurface insights, integrated well construction, and reservoir and production management; testing and subsea services, such as acquisition and analysis of reservoir information and optimization solutions; and project management and integrated asset management services. Halliburton Company was founded in 1919 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.