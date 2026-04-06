Critical Analysis: Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) vs. Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) and Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Siemens Energy and Fluence Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siemens Energy 4.75% 18.48% 3.50% Fluence Energy -2.04% -10.10% -2.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Siemens Energy and Fluence Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siemens Energy 0 3 7 2 2.92 Fluence Energy 3 14 4 0 2.05

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fluence Energy has a consensus target price of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 23.11%. Given Fluence Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fluence Energy is more favorable than Siemens Energy.

53.2% of Fluence Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Fluence Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Siemens Energy and Fluence Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siemens Energy $43.21 billion 3.48 $1.56 billion $1.77 99.23 Fluence Energy $2.55 billion 0.95 -$48.31 million ($0.44) -30.00

Siemens Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Fluence Energy. Fluence Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Siemens Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Siemens Energy has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluence Energy has a beta of 2.96, meaning that its share price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Siemens Energy beats Fluence Energy on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Siemens Energy

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Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions. It also offers electrolyzers, industrial steam turbines, industrial generators, turbo and reciprocating compressors, compressor trains, and other systems and solutions; onshore and onshore wind turbines; design, engineering, manufacturing, and installation solutions for onshore markets; offshore wind turbine equipment design, manufacturing, and installation solutions; and operation and maintenance services for wind farms. The company serves utilities, independent power producers, project developers, oil and gas, transmission and distribution system operators, and industrial and infrastructure customers. Siemens Energy AG was founded in 1866 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About Fluence Energy

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Fluence Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence. Its energy storage products include Gridstack Pro, a large-scale front-of-the-meter application; Gridstack, a front-of-the-meter application; Sunstack, a DC-coupled energy storage product for DC-coupled solar + storage projects; Edgestack, for smaller-scale commercial and industrial use cases; and Ultrastack, for critical system requirements of distribution and transmission networks. The company also provides engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance services; and digital applications. It serves independent power producers, developer, utilities, and other generators. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Fluence Energy, Inc. is a joint venture of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and The AES Corporation.

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