Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Trading Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $109.32 and last traded at $106.62. Approximately 140,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 84,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.50 and a 200 day moving average of $86.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.60.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

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