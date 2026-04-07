iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.42 and last traded at $39.40. Approximately 61,067 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 144,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.37.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.17.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,007,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,776,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 68,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Ruggiero Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $628,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 20,692.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period.

About iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprising USD denominated emerging markets high yield bonds. EMHY was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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