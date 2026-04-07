Palamina (CVE:PA) Shares Up 5% – Here’s What Happened

Palamina Corp. (CVE:PA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 10,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 66,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Palamina Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$17.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16.

Palamina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palamina Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral deposits in Peru and Mexico. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Usicayos, Panorama, Galena, Bendi, Cori, Yin Inca, Gaban, Yang, and Tinka projects located in Peru. Palamina Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

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