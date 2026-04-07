Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Trading Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.03 and last traded at $42.03. Approximately 1,128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.87.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.40. The company has a market capitalization of $107.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 60,441 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 10,467.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 114,099 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile
The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
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