Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Trading Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.03 and last traded at $42.03. Approximately 1,128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.87.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.40. The company has a market capitalization of $107.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.01.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 60,441 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 10,467.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 114,099 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

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