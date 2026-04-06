Rathbones Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC $APTV

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,391,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 25,739 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $105,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,754,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $665,433,000 after acquiring an additional 111,506 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Aptiv by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,579,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $349,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,946 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Aptiv by 54.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,523,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $389,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,276 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Aptiv by 29.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,194,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $361,385,000 after purchasing an additional 948,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 9.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,831,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $261,381,000 after buying an additional 315,824 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 116,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,515. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on APTV. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Aptiv from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded Aptiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Aptiv from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APTV

Aptiv Stock Up 0.1%

APTV stock opened at $61.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $88.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Aptiv had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Aptiv

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About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv’s customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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