The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Stock Position Decreased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,489 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $84,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,957,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $672,213,000 after purchasing an additional 985,520 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 424.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 547,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,433,000 after buying an additional 443,119 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 9.9% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,887,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,334,918,000 after buying an additional 351,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,637,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,838,532,000 after acquiring an additional 309,153 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $104,826,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

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Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.1%

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $317.69 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $301.58 and a 52 week high of $379.65. The stock has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $342.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 65.26%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 31.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total value of $1,069,872.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,717.50. The trade was a 35.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total value of $915,913.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,101.15. This trade represents a 20.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Zacks Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

Further Reading

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