Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $2.53 Million Stake in Deere & Company $DE

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 69.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, United Community Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total value of $20,797,793.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 117,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,160,775.30. This trade represents a 26.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $6,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,603,920. The trade was a 36.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Deere & Company

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $612.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $644.70.

View Our Latest Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:DE opened at $566.78 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $404.42 and a 52 week high of $674.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $579.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $509.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $153.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.29%.Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 36.53%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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