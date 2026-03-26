Janus Henderson Group plc $JHG Position Reduced by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,375 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.14% of Janus Henderson Group worth $10,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JHG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,767,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,678,000 after acquiring an additional 94,771 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 17.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 268,483 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,180,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 101.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 50,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 25,570 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 28.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,569,000 after purchasing an additional 168,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ali Dibadj sold 127,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $6,269,283.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 449,078 shares in the company, valued at $22,058,711.36. The trade was a 22.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Megan Podzorov sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $84,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,332.96. The trade was a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,229 shares of company stock worth $7,239,650. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of JHG stock opened at $51.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.53. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $53.76.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $996.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.09 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 25.83%.Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JHG shares. Wall Street Zen raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Read Our Latest Report on JHG

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is a global asset manager offering a broad range of investment solutions across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative strategies. The firm provides portfolio management services to institutional clients, financial intermediaries and individual investors. Its product lineup includes actively managed mutual funds, separate accounts and exchange-traded funds, designed to meet a variety of risk-return objectives and investment horizons.

The company was formed in May 2017 through the merger of Janus Capital Group and Henderson Group, combining decades of investment expertise in both the U.S.

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