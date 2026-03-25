Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson Buys Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson (Democratic-Illinois) recently bought shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL). In a filing disclosed on March 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Welltower stock on February 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – ROLLOVER IRA” account.

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

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Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 2/17/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 2/17/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 2/17/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 2/17/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/11/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) on 2/11/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) on 2/11/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) on 2/5/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/5/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) on 2/5/2026.

Welltower Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $196.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.70 and a 200 day moving average of $189.43. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.29 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.64%.The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 211.43%.

Institutional Trading of Welltower

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 3.5% during the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Welltower from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Welltower from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Welltower

About Representative Jackson

Jonathan Jackson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Jackson (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jonathan Jackson was born in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson graduated from Whitney Young High School. He earned an M.B.A. from Northwestern University. Jackson’s career experience includes working as an investment analyst and an entrepreneur.

About Welltower

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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