Rep. Austin Scott Sells Off Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Representative Austin Scott (Republican-Georgia) recently sold shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE). In a filing disclosed on March 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in GE Aerospace stock on February 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “VIVIEN G SCOTT IRA” account.

Representative Austin Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) on 2/17/2026.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

GE Aerospace stock opened at $290.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.66. The stock has a market cap of $304.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GE Aerospace

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Aerospace

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the third quarter worth $25,000. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total value of $9,305,348.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,103,507.98. This trade represents a 16.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,212.33. The trade was a 22.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Scott

Austin Scott (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Scott (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Scott’s professional experience includes working as an Agent and Owner with The Southern Group, Limited Liability Company, Senior Agent with The Principal Financial Group from 1993 to 1998 and an Agent with the Life of the South Agency from 1992 to 1993.

He is a member of the American Red Cross – Coastal Plains Chapter Board, National Association of Insurance Financial Advisers, First Baptist Church of Tifton and the American Legislative Exchange Council.

Scott graduated from the University of Georgia with a B.B.A. in risk management and insurance.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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