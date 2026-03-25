Thrive Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,963 Shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF $VBIL

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report) by 109.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,042,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 281.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,020,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,195,000.

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Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

VBIL opened at $75.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.51. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.20 and a fifty-two week high of $75.65.

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1985 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

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