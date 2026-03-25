Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 4,368 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 28.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,196,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,146,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,234 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 11.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,115,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,287,408,000 after buying an additional 605,600 shares in the last quarter. Unisphere Establishment grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 4,215,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $887,258,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 15,459.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,057,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $791,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,880,000 after acquiring an additional 55,681 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,459,440. This represents a 7.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $1,260,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,917. The trade was a 52.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,287 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $221.57 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $248.18. The stock has a market cap of $140.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.76.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 12.74%.The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. DZ Bank dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.65.

Read Our Latest Report on HON

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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