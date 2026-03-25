Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 83,380 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 50,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,014 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 178.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 16,255 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,681.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 594,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,747,000 after acquiring an additional 560,755 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 856,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,865,000 after buying an additional 112,023 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 333,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 46,505 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $51.18.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1487 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

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