Professional Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Professional Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 355.8% during the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 596.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

SHV opened at $110.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.02 and a 1 year high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.342 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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