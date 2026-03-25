Howard Financial Services LTD. Buys 12,793 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $17,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

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Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $52.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average of $46.09.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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