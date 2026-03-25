SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Insider James Ming Hom Sells 31,019 Shares

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) insider James Ming Hom sold 31,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $210,619.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 772,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,244,351.56. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 7.7%

NASDAQ SOUN opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.17 and a beta of 2.65.

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SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.The company had revenue of $55.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of SoundHound AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SOUN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SoundHound AI by 68.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting SoundHound AI

Here are the key news stories impacting SoundHound AI this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights accelerating enterprise-AI momentum at SoundHound — expanding deals, scalable pricing and strong ROI could be a durable revenue engine that supports longer?term upside. Zacks: SoundHound’s Enterprise AI Momentum

Zacks highlights accelerating enterprise-AI momentum at SoundHound — expanding deals, scalable pricing and strong ROI could be a durable revenue engine that supports longer?term upside. Positive Sentiment: The Motley Fool included SoundHound among lesser-known tech names with parabolic potential driven by voice-powered, agentic AI — a bullish thematic take for growth investors. Fool: 2 Tech Stocks Most Investors Haven’t Heard Of

The Motley Fool included SoundHound among lesser-known tech names with parabolic potential driven by voice-powered, agentic AI — a bullish thematic take for growth investors. Neutral Sentiment: Several short?interest summaries posted odd/zero values for March (shows increases of “NaN” and 0 shares) — the data appears unreliable and provides little actionable signal on current bearish conviction. (No external link.)

Several short?interest summaries posted odd/zero values for March (shows increases of “NaN” and 0 shares) — the data appears unreliable and provides little actionable signal on current bearish conviction. (No external link.) Neutral Sentiment: Comparative coverage (The Motley Fool) contrasts SoundHound with peers like BigBear.ai — notes both have fallen sharply in 2026 and frames SoundHound as a higher-risk, higher-reward name. Useful for framing relative value but not a direct catalyst. Fool: BigBear.ai vs SoundHound AI

Comparative coverage (The Motley Fool) contrasts SoundHound with peers like BigBear.ai — notes both have fallen sharply in 2026 and frames SoundHound as a higher-risk, higher-reward name. Useful for framing relative value but not a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Large coordinated insider selling: CEO Keyvan Mohajer, CFO Nitesh Sharan, COO Michael Zagorsek, CTO Timothy Stonehocker, SVP Majid Emami, other insiders and a director sold shares around $6.77–$6.79 on Mar 20–23 — these sizable reductions (multiple % stakes) typically weigh on investor sentiment. Example filing (CEO): SEC filing: CEO sale

Large coordinated insider selling: CEO Keyvan Mohajer, CFO Nitesh Sharan, COO Michael Zagorsek, CTO Timothy Stonehocker, SVP Majid Emami, other insiders and a director sold shares around $6.77–$6.79 on Mar 20–23 — these sizable reductions (multiple % stakes) typically weigh on investor sentiment. Example filing (CEO): Negative Sentiment: Market reaction to Anthropic’s new Claude capabilities (controlling computers) triggered an AI-sector pullback; Yahoo reported SoundHound among names that fell in the session — a macro/competitive headwind that likely drove intraday selling. Yahoo: Stocks Plummet After Anthropic News

About SoundHound AI

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SoundHound AI, Inc is a voice AI and conversational intelligence company specializing in speech recognition, natural language understanding and sound identification technologies. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company initially gained recognition with its music discovery app before pivoting to enterprise-grade voice AI solutions. Over the years, SoundHound AI has built a comprehensive platform that enables developers and businesses to embed conversational intelligence into a wide range of products and services.

The company’s core offering is the Houndify voice AI platform, which provides customizable speech-to-meaning technology, domain-specific natural language understanding and text-to-speech capabilities.

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