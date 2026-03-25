Pensionfund Sabic Makes New $2.09 Million Investment in AT&T Inc. $T

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 84,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the third quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.4% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Williams Trading set a $32.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.46.

Trending Headlines about AT&T

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AT&T Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE T opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $201.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.39. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average is $26.23.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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