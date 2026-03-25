3,000 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP Acquired by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,179,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,650,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $605.00 target price (up from $580.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Ameriprise Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $434.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $484.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $555.67.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $447.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $482.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $481.21. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $396.14 and a 52 week high of $550.18.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.33 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 19.28%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.60%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 4,658 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.88, for a total value of $2,528,735.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,648.48. The trade was a 50.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.08, for a total transaction of $2,660,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,239.92. The trade was a 29.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 16,658 shares of company stock valued at $8,998,675 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

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