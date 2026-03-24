NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 92.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 239.2% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,057,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth $658,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at $3,904,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $527,037.10. Following the sale, the director owned 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,954,505.65. The trade was a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $116,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 90,664 shares in the company, valued at $10,581,395.44. This trade represents a 1.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $110.14 on Tuesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $139.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.13.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.38%.

About Mueller Industries

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc is a diversified manufacturer and marketer of copper, brass, aluminum and plastic products. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company serves a wide range of markets including HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), refrigeration, plumbing, industrial gas, automotive and agricultural sectors. Its product portfolio encompasses copper and plastic tubing, brass fittings, valves and related components designed for fluid handling and temperature control applications.

The company operates through multiple business segments, including the Plumbing & Refrigeration segment, which supplies copper and plastic tubing, fittings and valves for residential and commercial construction markets; the Industrial Metals & Mining segment, which provides aluminum shapes and specialty brass products for industrial applications; and the Climate segment, which focuses on copper tubing and components for air conditioning and refrigeration systems.

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