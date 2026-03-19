Groupama Asset Managment Sells 30,313 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Groupama Asset Managment decreased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,313 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $12,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $1,021,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,405,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.3% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of HCA stock opened at $502.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $472.27. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $314.43 and a 12 month high of $556.52.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 409.11% and a net margin of 8.97%.The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.22 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $529.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp set a $503.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $494.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HCA

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.09, for a total value of $747,135.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,003 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,194.27. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.37, for a total value of $903,528.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,924.61. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,214 shares of company stock worth $7,797,595. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare is a for?profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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