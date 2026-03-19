500,000 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. $UPST Bought by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,400,000. Groupama Asset Managment owned approximately 0.51% of Upstart at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 1,116.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 82,305 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Tableaux LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,587,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,237,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 550,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,947,000 after acquiring an additional 229,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 7,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $238,342.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 276,688 shares in the company, valued at $8,261,903.68. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,481 shares of company stock worth $282,201. 16.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upstart Trading Down 7.2%

NASDAQ UPST opened at $25.83 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $87.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average of $45.32. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.44.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Upstart had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $296.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 19th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Upstart from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on UPST

Upstart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud-based lending marketplace that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to assess borrower creditworthiness. The company partners with banks and credit unions, providing its proprietary AI models and underwriting platform to facilitate consumer credit products. By focusing on non?traditional data points—such as education, employment history and other real?time indicators—Upstart seeks to improve approval rates and lower loss rates compared with conventional credit scoring methods.

Upstart’s core offering centers on unsecured personal loans, which borrowers can use for purposes such as debt consolidation, home improvements or major purchases.

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