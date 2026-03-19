Groupama Asset Managment Has $650.84 Million Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Groupama Asset Managment lessened its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,570,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029,477 shares during the period. Datadog accounts for approximately 2.3% of Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Groupama Asset Managment owned about 1.30% of Datadog worth $650,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 3.3% during the third quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in Datadog by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in Datadog by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Datadog by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG opened at $131.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 423.42, a P/E/G ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.56. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $201.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $953.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.53 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $2,534,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,837.20. This represents a 92.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $6,765,416.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 437,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,871,380.93. The trade was a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,112 shares of company stock valued at $54,788,144. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Thirty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Datadog

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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