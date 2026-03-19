The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Bought by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,307 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,010 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $79,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Evercore raised their price target on TJX Companies from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.55.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $152.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.61 and a 200-day moving average of $149.74. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.98 and a 52-week high of $162.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.73.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at $77,145,910.20. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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