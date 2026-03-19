Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $137.64 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Connors Investor Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 754,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,400 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 11.7% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $137,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,307,457,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,017,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,771 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.7% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,201 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 228.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,182,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602,471 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total transaction of $65,956,884.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,507,475.24. This represents a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,162.24. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,045,279 shares of company stock worth $140,539,043. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

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Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $152.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.49 and its 200-day moving average is $168.73. The company has a market capitalization of $365.38 billion, a PE ratio of 242.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.12 and a 12-month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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