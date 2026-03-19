dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Insider Acquires £8,922.16 in Stock

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report) insider Thomas (Tom) Oliver Mullan purchased 17,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 52 per share, for a total transaction of £8,922.16.

Thomas (Tom) Oliver Mullan also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 13th, Thomas (Tom) Oliver Mullan acquired 1,923 shares of dotdigital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 52 per share, with a total value of £999.96.

dotdigital Group Price Performance

LON:DOTD opened at GBX 47.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.11. The company has a market capitalization of £144.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.50. dotdigital Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 46.61 and a 52 week high of GBX 91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

dotdigital Group ( LON:DOTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 2.29 earnings per share for the quarter. dotdigital Group had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 8.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that dotdigital Group Plc will post 4.6030099 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 price objective on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 130.

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dotdigital Group Company Profile

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Dotdigital Group plc (AIM: DOTD) is the leading SaaS provider of an AI-powered customer experience and data platform for intelligent, personalised marketing engagement at scale. Dotdigital’s customer experience and data platform (CXDP) combines the power of automation and AI to help businesses deliver hyper-relevant customer experiences at scale. With Dotdigital, marketing teams can unify and enrich their customer data, identify valuable customer segments, and deliver personalised cross-channel customer journeys that result in engagements, conversions, and loyalty.

Founded in 1999, Dotdigital is headquartered in London with offices in Manchester, Southampton, New York, Melbourne, Sydney, Singapore, Tokyo and Cape Town.

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