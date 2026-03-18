SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,908,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,085 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.4% of GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $55,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

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SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $29.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.95 and a beta of 0.05.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -255.71%.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

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