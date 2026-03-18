Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 15,566 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,941 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 15,566 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 21.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 608,266 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $68,868,000 after purchasing an additional 108,278 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Tapestry by 1,331.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,478 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 36,720 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth $2,395,000. Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth $1,882,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

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Tapestry Price Performance

Tapestry stock opened at $143.27 on Wednesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.39 and a 12-month high of $161.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.49. Tapestry had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 157.98%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $329,500.09. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 18,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,358.25. This trade represents a 10.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Greco sold 14,245 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total transaction of $2,199,997.80. Following the sale, the director owned 21,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,880.88. The trade was a 40.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,956 shares of company stock valued at $25,297,262. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Tapestry to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus set a $165.00 price objective on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tapestry from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tapestry from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TPR

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry’s operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

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