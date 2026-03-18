GM Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

GM Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,615 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.3% of GM Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $31,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Team Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 54.4% during the third quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

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iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2%

IUSB opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average of $46.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.74 and a 52-week high of $47.23.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1573 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

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