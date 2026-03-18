CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Welltower Inc. $WELL

CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 264,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,165,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $821,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Welltower by 1.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 82,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 24.2% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,333,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group set a $240.00 price objective on Welltower in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Welltower from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Welltower from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Welltower from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.71.

Welltower Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $213.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.88 billion, a PE ratio of 152.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.29 and a 12-month high of $216.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Welltower had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 211.43%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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