iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Stock Position Reduced by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,220 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $250.05 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $271.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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