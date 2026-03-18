Bell Investment Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,001,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 7.7% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc owned 0.31% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $47,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $591,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 597,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,051,000 after buying an additional 50,651 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 270,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,687,000 after buying an additional 16,663 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 778,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,557,000 after buying an additional 331,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,268,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,564,000 after buying an additional 25,655 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.16. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $47.90.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1609 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index). The Index covers the United States agency mortgage-backed, pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

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