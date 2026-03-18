Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Trading Down 9.9% – Time to Sell?

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.52 and last traded at GBX 2.54. Approximately 606,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 289% from the average daily volume of 156,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.82.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Trading Down 9.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -327.13, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.53. The firm has a market cap of £4.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.51.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas

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Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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