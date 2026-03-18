easyJet (LON:EZJ) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 366 and last traded at GBX 366.60, with a volume of 33701297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 369.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EZJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of easyJet to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 535 to GBX 465 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 500 to GBX 490 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 590 price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered easyJet to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 500 to GBX 400 in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 625.

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easyJet Stock Performance

easyJet Company Profile

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 463.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 474.83. The firm has a market cap of £2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

(Get Free Report)

We are a low-cost, European, point-to-point airline. We use our?cost advantage, operational efficiency and leading positions in primary airports to deliver low fares for our customers – making great value travel accessible for everyone. We aim to?provide simple, convenient travel and holidays at a competitive price with outstanding customer service. easyJet is one of the largest airlines in the world, with 347 aircraft, operating 1,099 routes across 35 countries and 160 airports.

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