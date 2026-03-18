Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Short Interest Update

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 192,493,902 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the February 12th total of 162,021,702 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,853 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,327.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 57,853 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,327.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xiaomi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Xiaomi Stock Down 0.1%

About Xiaomi

OTCMKTS XIACF opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. Xiaomi has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $9.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.48.

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Xiaomi Corporation, founded in April 2010 by entrepreneur Lei Jun and a group of partners, is a Chinese multinational electronics company headquartered in Beijing. The company began with the launch of its proprietary MIUI operating system and quickly expanded into hardware design and manufacturing. Over the past decade, Xiaomi has established itself as one of the world’s leading smartphone vendors, focusing on delivering high-performance devices at competitive price points.

In addition to its core smartphone business, Xiaomi operates two main hardware sub-brands: Mi and Redmi.

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