Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Laura Miele Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $499,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,166,307.85. This trade represents a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Laura Miele also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, February 17th, Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $498,825.00.

On Thursday, January 15th, Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $510,675.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.0%

EA opened at $200.13 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $131.15 and a one year high of $204.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.67.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 131.9% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 167 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $30,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Electronic Arts

Here are the key news stories impacting Electronic Arts this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Company Profile

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Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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