Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Laura Miele Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $499,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,166,307.85. This trade represents a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Laura Miele also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 17th, Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $498,825.00.
- On Thursday, January 15th, Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $510,675.00.
Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.0%
EA opened at $200.13 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $131.15 and a one year high of $204.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.67.
Electronic Arts Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 131.9% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 167 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $30,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting Electronic Arts
Here are the key news stories impacting Electronic Arts this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Progress on buyout financing — A JPMorgan?led bank group has started marketing a $5.75B term?loan B (part of a larger ~$17B debt package) to help fund the $55B take?private by PIF, Silver Lake and Affinity; this suggests the deal is moving forward and supports the takeover premium for public shareholders. Banks launch sale of EA buyout’s $5.75 billion cross-border loan
- Neutral Sentiment: Post?quarter investor guidance — Coverage assessing whether to buy, sell or hold after EA’s solid Q4 results is circulating; analysis highlights the stock’s outperformance over six months but offers no new catalyst. This keeps sentiment mixed until further company or deal updates. Electronic Arts (EA): Buy, Sell, or Hold Post Q4 Earnings?
- Neutral Sentiment: Institutional reporting — Updates to large?holder (e.g., Saudi sovereign wealth fund) 13F filings are being tracked; these filings may shift attention but don’t immediately change fundamentals. Tracking Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund’s 13F Portfolio – Q4 2025 Update
- Negative Sentiment: CEO sale — CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares (~$1.0M) on March 16, reducing his stake by ~14.8%; insider selling can be perceived negatively by the market absent an explained reason. Andrew Wilson Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Other insider sales — EVP Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares (~$500k) and Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares (~$240k) on March 16, trimming their positions; multiple contemporaneous insider sales add to cautious investor interpretation. Laura Miele Form 4 Vijayanthimala Singh Form 4
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.30.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts Company Profile
Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.
EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.
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