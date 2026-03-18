Short Interest in Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Increases By 14.3%

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 244,419 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the February 12th total of 213,825 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,611 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,611 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Canadian Critical Minerals Stock Performance

RIINF opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Canadian Critical Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

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Canadian Critical Minerals Company Profile

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Canadian Critical Minerals Corp (OTCMKTS: RIINF) is a Canada-based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of critical mineral projects. The firm concentrates on metals deemed essential to the transition to a low-carbon economy, targeting commodities such as copper, nickel, cobalt, zinc, and rare earth elements. Its strategy emphasizes early-stage exploration programs to delineate high-potential deposits and advance them through systematic resource evaluation.

The company’s portfolio consists of multiple mineral projects located in key mining jurisdictions across Canada, where supportive regulatory frameworks and established infrastructure facilitate exploration activities.

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