Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Short Interest Update

Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 17,258,051 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the February 12th total of 20,642,361 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,890 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,971.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,890 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,971.6 days.

Seatrium Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMBMF opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. Seatrium has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72.

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About Seatrium

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Seatrium is a Singapore?based integrated marine and offshore engineering group formed through the consolidation of two established industry players in early 2024. Headquartered in Singapore, the company delivers end-to-end solutions across the life cycle of offshore and marine assets. Its core services include engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) for a broad range of structures, vessels and platforms.

The company’s capabilities span the design and fabrication of offshore drilling rigs, production platforms, floating production, storage and offloading units (FPSOs), as well as the conversion and repair of marine vessels.

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