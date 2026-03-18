Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Trading 7.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) traded up 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 204,622 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 154,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Cielo Waste Solutions Stock Down 7.1%

The stock has a market cap of C$11.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.95, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -30.10.

About Cielo Waste Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. in August 2013. Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

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