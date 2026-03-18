Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$25.55 and last traded at C$25.25, with a volume of 16099 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$24.45.

Transcontinental Stock Down 0.2%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.12. The firm has a market cap of C$2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.49.

About Transcontinental

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Transcontinental Inc, operating as TC Transcontinental, is a Montreal-based packaging, commercial printing and specialty media company. The company was established in 1976 as a direct marketing company, and later expanded into newspaper printing, and eventually publishing of newspapers and magazines.

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