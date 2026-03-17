Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 312,119 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 64.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,057 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 312,119 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of SPS Commerce worth $18,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 39.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 545.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,824,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 13,384 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $785,105.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,657.06. The trade was a 15.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $369,558.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 145,452 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,214.32. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 24,834 shares of company stock worth $1,527,223 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Wall Street Zen raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $70.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

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SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $59.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.85 and its 200 day moving average is $88.77. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $52.56 and a one year high of $153.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.63.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 12.42%.The business had revenue of $192.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.990 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company’s platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

Further Reading

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