Innate Pharma’s (IPHA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 416.13% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Innate Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IPHA

Innate Pharma Trading Down 5.5%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innate Pharma

Shares of IPHA stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Innate Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innate Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Innate Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Innate Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innate Pharma SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of antibody-based therapies that harness the body’s innate immune system to combat cancer. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Marseille, France, the company pioneers novel monoclonal antibodies designed to activate natural killer cells and macrophages, offering a complementary approach to existing immuno-oncology treatments.

The company’s lead program, monalizumab, targets the NKG2A immune checkpoint receptor and is being developed in collaboration with AstraZeneca.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.