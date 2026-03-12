Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Shares Unloaded Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). In a filing disclosed on March 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Jones Lang LaSalle stock on February 11th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) on 2/25/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/23/2026.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

JLL opened at $289.14 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $194.36 and a twelve month high of $363.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.41.

Insider Activity

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $8.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.25 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah H. Mcaneny sold 2,500 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.50, for a total transaction of $751,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,992.50. The trade was a 14.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $405.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $361.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.50.

Institutional Trading of Jones Lang LaSalle

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Advisortrust Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,992,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Midway Capital Research & Management purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,965,000. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

