Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Price Target Raised to $41.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $41.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LAUR. Weiss Ratings upgraded Laureate Education from a “buy (b)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Laureate Education from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $37.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 16.55%.The business had revenue of $541.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Laureate Education’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Laureate Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.030 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laureate Education

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc (NASDAQ: LAUR) is a leading global network of higher education institutions dedicated to providing undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to a diverse student body. The company designs and delivers academic offerings through a combination of campus-based and online platforms, focusing on fields such as business, health sciences, engineering, education and hospitality management. By aligning its curriculum with regional workforce needs, Laureate aims to equip students with practical skills and industry insights that support career advancement and lifelong learning.

Through its network, Laureate operates a broad portfolio of universities and colleges, including both longstanding campus institutions and digitally native programs.

